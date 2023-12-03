Riyadh to host 5th session of Arab-Chinese experts meeting in Libraries, information

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Riyadh will host on Monday the 5th session of the Arab-Chinese Library and Information Experts' meeting within the framework of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF).

Under the theme "Library Services Transformation Given Changing of Information Environment", the event will be organized by the Information, Documentation, and Translation Department of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in collaboration with the King Abdulaziz Public Library (KAPL) and the National Library of China.

The KAPL will host the session from December 4 to 7, 2023.

It aims to activate the ways and mechanisms of Arab-Chinese cooperation in the field of libraries and information within the CASCF. It also seeks to enhance the role of Arab and Chinese libraries in enriching the content of the Arab-Chinese digital library.