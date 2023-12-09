Rockets fired at US embassy in Baghdad amid Gaza war

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Salvoes of rockets were launched Friday at the US embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, the mission said, the latest in a flurry of such attacks amid the Israel-Hamas war.

"A multi-rocket attack was launched at US and Coalition forces in the vicinity of Union III and the Baghdad embassy complex" without causing any reported casualties or damage, a US official said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The United States leads an international coalition battling jihadists in Iraq and neighbouring Syria, and its forces have come under repeated attack in recent weeks.

The attacks came against the backdrop of the more than two-month war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the US embassy said "two salvoes of rockets" were fired at the mission compound at around 4:15 am (0115 GMT).

The spokesperson called on Iraq's government to protect diplomats, coalition partners and facilities, adding: "We reiterate that we reserve the right to self-defence and to protect our personnel anywhere in the world.

"

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani warned that attacks on embassies undermine the country's security and called on security forces to bring those responsible to justice.

Since mid-October there have been dozens of rocket or drone strikes by groups against US or coalition forces in Iraq, as well as in Syria.

But Friday's rocket attack was the first against the US embassy in Baghdad since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, raising regional tensions and fears of a wider conflict.

An Iraqi security official said "three Katyusha rockets targeting the American embassy fell close to the Green Zone", near the river Tigris.

There are roughly 2,500 US troops in Iraq and about 900 in Syria as part of efforts to prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State group.