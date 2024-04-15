Open Menu

Roma's Ndicka 'feeling Better' After On-pitch Collapse At Udinese

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Roma's Ndicka 'feeling better' after on-pitch collapse at Udinese

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Roma defender Evan Ndicka is recovering from his on-pitch collapse with an apparent chest problem which caused play at Sunday's match at Udinese to be abandoned, the Serie A club said.

"Evan is feeling better and is in good spirits. He will remain in the hospital for further observations," said Roma on social media, alongside a photo of Ndicka flexing his right bicep while sat upright in a hospital bed in Udine.

The Ivory Coast defender dropped to the ground in the 70th minute at the Bluenergy Stadium with the teams level at 1-1 following a 23rd-minute goal by Roberto Pereyra for the hosts and a 64th-minute equaliser by Romelu Lukaku.

Ndicka, 24, was taken off the field on a stretcher, and raised his thumb as he was carried off into the tunnel, before Roma coach Daniele De Rossi walked alongside the stretcher and spoke to him.

De Rossi then spoke to his players, referee Luca Pairetto and his Udinese counterpart Gabriele Cioffi.

After long discussions on the touchline with Roma staff, Pairetto decided to suspend play.

Serie A confirmed to AFP that the final 20 minutes of the match will be played at a later date, yet to be confirmed.

Roma are fifth in Serie A and in with a good chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League, while Udinese are 15th and one point above the relegation zone.

Related Topics

Social Media Roma Udine Ivory Coast Sunday From Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

17 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

17 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

1 day ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

1 day ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

1 day ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

1 day ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

1 day ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

1 day ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

1 day ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

1 day ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

1 day ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

1 day ago

More Stories From World