Roma's Ndicka 'feeling Better' After On-pitch Collapse At Udinese
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Roma defender Evan Ndicka is recovering from his on-pitch collapse with an apparent chest problem which caused play at Sunday's match at Udinese to be abandoned, the Serie A club said.
"Evan is feeling better and is in good spirits. He will remain in the hospital for further observations," said Roma on social media, alongside a photo of Ndicka flexing his right bicep while sat upright in a hospital bed in Udine.
The Ivory Coast defender dropped to the ground in the 70th minute at the Bluenergy Stadium with the teams level at 1-1 following a 23rd-minute goal by Roberto Pereyra for the hosts and a 64th-minute equaliser by Romelu Lukaku.
Ndicka, 24, was taken off the field on a stretcher, and raised his thumb as he was carried off into the tunnel, before Roma coach Daniele De Rossi walked alongside the stretcher and spoke to him.
De Rossi then spoke to his players, referee Luca Pairetto and his Udinese counterpart Gabriele Cioffi.
After long discussions on the touchline with Roma staff, Pairetto decided to suspend play.
Serie A confirmed to AFP that the final 20 minutes of the match will be played at a later date, yet to be confirmed.
Roma are fifth in Serie A and in with a good chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League, while Udinese are 15th and one point above the relegation zone.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated16 seconds ago
-
Vos wins women's Amstel Gold after Wiebes' 'stupid mistake' in early celebration40 minutes ago
-
Pidcock sprints to maiden Amstel Gold victory after near misses50 minutes ago
-
Chad junta chief launches presidential campaign without main rivals50 minutes ago
-
AC Milan hand Inter derby title shot, Ndicka scare for Roma1 hour ago
-
Tension builds as leaders begin final-round drama at Masters1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table1 hour ago
-
US rules out joining Israeli attack on Iran2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
Russian governor warns of 'very difficult' plight as floods rise2 hours ago
-
'Ruthless' Tsitsipas hails Monte Carlo 'Holy Trinity'2 hours ago
-
Roma's match at Udinese suspended after Ndicka collapse2 hours ago