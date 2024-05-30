ROSHN Launches Waterfront Walkway Revamp In Jeddah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) ROSHN Group has announced a revamp of ROSHN Waterfront, a popular destination in Jeddah that attracts over 55 million visitors annually.
According to a press release, the initiative "Renewing and Coloring Your Steps" aims to promote community engagement, support local talents, and enhance the public landscape. Saudi artists will transform the walkway, which will stretch 3,200 meters long and 5 meters wide. Over 200 volunteers from Jeddah will paint the walkway by the end of May covering an area of 16,000 square meters, The refreshed ROSHN Waterfront will be unveiled in early June.
The initiative is a collaboration between ROSHN, the "Lenobadir" volunteering initiative, and Jeddah Municipality's Social Responsibility Charity.
The release said that ROSHN had held a competition for Saudi artists to submit their concepts for ROSHN Waterfront. Thirty-eight talented artists, including painters and designers, showcased their ideas, which were evaluated based on specific criteria.
The Primary focus was on embodying ROSHN Group's distinctive elements, highlighting the quality of life, and capturing Jeddah's vibrant atmosphere and unique identity.
Ghada AlRumayan, ROSHN Group's Chief Marketing Officer, stated, "ROSHN Waterfront has become a popular destination in Jeddah, and we wanted to improve the quality of life for all with our support for Saudi artists." She further noted that the revitalization project will bring the spirit of Jeddah to life through the artwork created by hundreds of volunteers from the local community."
The area was opened in 2017 and renamed the ROSHN Waterfront in 2022. ROSHN's goal has been to help transform the area into a place everyone in Jeddah can enjoy as part of its focus on quality of life. ROSHN Waterfront features several kilometres of walkways, jogging tracks, and cycle corridors.
Recent Stories
Vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera and Aura Light Portrait Worth ..
Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists
Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation
Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism
Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security
Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
More Stories From World
-
Spain observes second-hottest year after 202213 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says Crimea attack destroyed 2 Russian military boats23 minutes ago
-
Kremlin says NATO 'provoking' Ukraine to prolong conflict43 minutes ago
-
Madrid's 'greedy' Bellingham ready for dream Champions League final53 minutes ago
-
Markram seeks to build at T20 World Cup on South Africa junior success1 hour ago
-
New air cargo route to strengthen trade ties between China, Pakistan1 hour ago
-
EU states agree 'prohibitive' tariffs on Russia grain imports1 hour ago
-
Indian heatwave highlights temperature 'record' checking challenge1 hour ago
-
Swiatek survives Osaka classic, Alcaraz moves on at rain-lashed French Open1 hour ago
-
Spain parliament passes controversial amnesty bill2 hours ago
-
Bloodshed mars final day of Mexico election campaigns3 hours ago
-
Four arrested in major international anti-malware operation3 hours ago