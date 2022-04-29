Russia Bans Entry for Some Politicians, Public Figures From Iceland, Norway, Greenland

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia banned the entry of a number of parliamentarians, government members, business, academic and media representatives from Iceland, Norway, Greenland and the Faroe Islands, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Russia banned the entry of a number of parliamentarians, government members, business, academic and media representatives from Iceland, Norway, Greenland and the Faroe Islands, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The measures were taken in connection with Iceland, Norway, as well as the Danish autonomies of Greenland and the Faroe Islands joining the anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union, which provide, among other things, for personal restrictions against Russian officials.

"Reciprocal measures have been taken against nine representatives of Iceland, 16 representatives of Norway, three representatives of Greenland and three representatives of the Faroe Islands.

These persons are prohibited from entering the territory of our country," the statement says.

The ministry noted that a number of parliamentarians, members of governments, representatives of business and academic circles, the media, as well as some public figures who actively promote anti-Russian rhetoric and participate in the formation and implementation of policies directed against the Russian Federation were included in the response Russian black list.