Russia Deals Symbolic Blow To Ukraine With Village Capture
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 09:16 PM
Russia said Wednesday that its forces had retaken Klishchiivka, one of a handful of villages on the eastern front that Ukraine took control of in a lacklustre counteroffensive last summer
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Russia said Wednesday that its forces had retaken Klishchiivka, one of a handful of villages on the eastern front that Ukraine took control of in a lacklustre counteroffensive last summer.
Russian forces in recent weeks have made their biggest territorial gains in the war-battered east in the last 18 months as Ukraine waits for desperately needed US and European weapon supplies.
Klishchiivka lies in the industrial Donetsk territory in the east that the Kremlin claimed to have annexed in late 2022 even as its forces were struggling at great cost to gain ground there.
The Ukrainian army has come under intense pressure in the past two weeks, fighting off a new ground offensive in the Kharkiv region and further stretching their critically short supplies of soldiers and ammunition.
"Units of the Southern grouping of troops liberated the village of Klishchiivka" in the Donetsk region, the Russian defence ministry said.
Russian troops first captured Klishchiivka in January 2023, but Ukraine clawed it back in September at the end of its mostly unsuccessful counteroffensive.
Klishchiivka is just south of the destroyed front-line city of Bakhmut, now held by Russia. Before the conflict it had a population of about 500 people.
Ukraine did not immediately comment on the Russian claims but President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in an evening address Tuesday that fighting on the front line was "extremely difficult".
Recent Stories
Irrigation department rebuttal news of corruption in 100 dams project
FIA seeks permission to file extra evidence in cipher case
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30
6 died, 7 injured in road accident
Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region games completed
US existing home sales slip in April on still high mortgage rates
Aurangzeb meets delegation from Aerated Beverage Industry
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Canadi ..
Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most parts of country during current ..
Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls further ahead
Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj arrangements
More Stories From World
-
UK general election to be held on July 4: media24 minutes ago
-
PM meets Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, expresses condolences38 minutes ago
-
'Like a bullet-proof vest': drone jammers in the battle over Ukraine's sky54 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits BFSU, meets students learning Urdu24 minutes ago
-
In crisis, Germany's AfD bans scandal-hit lead candidate from EU vote events23 minutes ago
-
PM attends memorial ceremony of late President Raisi, FM Abdollahian; expresses condolences24 minutes ago
-
Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite24 minutes ago
-
Big crowds in Iran capital for president's funeral56 minutes ago
-
Arab praise as Ireland, Norway, Spain recognise Palestinian state2 hours ago
-
Slovak PM 'stable' a week after assassination attempt2 hours ago
-
New findings illuminate details about SW China ancient capital2 hours ago
-
Philippines healthcare worker gap rises to 190,0003 hours ago