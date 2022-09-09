UrduPoint.com

Russia Interested In Joint Aviation, Railway Engineering Projects With Serbia - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 06:50 AM

Russia Interested in Joint Aviation, Railway Engineering Projects With Serbia - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Russia is interested in joint projects with Serbia in aviation and railway engineering, the press office of the Russian government said on Thursday, following Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov's meeting with Serbian Innovation Minister Nenad Popovic in Moscow.

"He (Manturov) also noted that the Russian business holds interest in joint projects in aviation and railway engineering (with Serbia)," the office said.

Manturov noted the increase in turnover with Serbia, the office said, adding that the growth was observed in Russian exports of mineral products, timber, and pulp and paper products.

Earlier on Thursday, Popovic said that the turnover between Russia and Serbia rose 56.94% between January and July of 2022 year-on-year to $2.4 billion, adding that the gas price that Belgrade negotiated with Russian energy giant Gazprom is a "sign that Russia is interested in a sovereign and economically resilient Serbia."

Russia pumped $475.4 million worth of natural gas and $671.3 million worth of crude oil to Serbia in the first seven months of this year. Gas deliveries rose 90.39%.

Related Topics

Exports Business Moscow Russia Oil Belgrade Price Serbia January July Gas Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral ..

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Nuclear Deal - M ..

6 hours ago
 UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen' ..

UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen's death

6 hours ago
 President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabe ..

President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth

6 hours ago
 UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of ..

UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of Silence for Queen Elizabeth II

6 hours ago
 Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to H ..

Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to Honor Queen Elizabeth II

6 hours ago
 Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II ..

Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II Left Legacy of Peace, Prosperi ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.