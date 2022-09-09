Russia Interested in Joint Aviation, Railway Engineering Projects With Serbia - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Russia is interested in joint projects with Serbia in aviation and railway engineering, the press office of the Russian government said on Thursday, following Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov's meeting with Serbian Innovation Minister Nenad Popovic in Moscow.

"He (Manturov) also noted that the Russian business holds interest in joint projects in aviation and railway engineering (with Serbia)," the office said.

Manturov noted the increase in turnover with Serbia, the office said, adding that the growth was observed in Russian exports of mineral products, timber, and pulp and paper products.

Earlier on Thursday, Popovic said that the turnover between Russia and Serbia rose 56.94% between January and July of 2022 year-on-year to $2.4 billion, adding that the gas price that Belgrade negotiated with Russian energy giant Gazprom is a "sign that Russia is interested in a sovereign and economically resilient Serbia."

Russia pumped $475.4 million worth of natural gas and $671.3 million worth of crude oil to Serbia in the first seven months of this year. Gas deliveries rose 90.39%.