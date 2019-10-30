Russia May Enhance Exchange of Data on Terrorists With Interpol, OSCE, NATO - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Moscow does not refuse the possibility of increasing the amount of information exchanged with Interpol, as well as the specialized structures of the OSCE and NATO, in the fight against terrorism, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said.

"We consider it appropriate to make greater use of the capabilities of the international data bank of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, as well as the information resources of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's regional anti-terrorism structure, the Commonwealth of Independent States' anti-terrorism center and other specialized organizations.

At the same time, we do not deny the possibility of increasing information exchanges with Interpol, as well as the specialized structures of the OSCE and NATO," Pankin said at an OSCE conference devoted to fighting against terrorism.

According to the diplomat, based on the threat of terrorism, Moscow considers it necessary to improve the exchange of information.