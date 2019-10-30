UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia May Enhance Exchange Of Data On Terrorists With Interpol, OSCE, NATO - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 03:52 PM

Russia May Enhance Exchange of Data on Terrorists With Interpol, OSCE, NATO - Moscow

Moscow does not refuse the possibility of increasing the amount of information exchanged with Interpol, as well as the specialized structures of the OSCE and NATO, in the fight against terrorism, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Moscow does not refuse the possibility of increasing the amount of information exchanged with Interpol, as well as the specialized structures of the OSCE and NATO, in the fight against terrorism, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said.

"We consider it appropriate to make greater use of the capabilities of the international data bank of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, as well as the information resources of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's regional anti-terrorism structure, the Commonwealth of Independent States' anti-terrorism center and other specialized organizations.

At the same time, we do not deny the possibility of increasing information exchanges with Interpol, as well as the specialized structures of the OSCE and NATO," Pankin said at an OSCE conference devoted to fighting against terrorism.

According to the diplomat, based on the threat of terrorism, Moscow considers it necessary to improve the exchange of information.

Related Topics

NATO Exchange Moscow Russia Bank Shanghai Same

Recent Stories

Region’s biggest health & fitness summit returns ..

17 minutes ago

Countries dependent on loans cannot remain indepen ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistan makes it 3-0 against Bangladesh

1 hour ago

Cricket South Africa suspends three top officials

6 minutes ago

Rs. 620.3 mln approved for road projects

6 minutes ago

Furious Bolsonaro denies links to Brazil politicia ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.