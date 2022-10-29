Russia Monitoring US Nuclear Doctrine Amid Increasing Threat of Nukes Use - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Russia is closely monitoring the development of US doctrinal documents and is concerned over their "vague wording" as well as over an increase in the number of possible scenarios that allow the use of nuclear weapons, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Saturday.

On Thursday, the US Defense Department published the Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) and noted the document reaffirms that the fundamental role of US nuclear weapons is to deter nuclear attack on the United States, its allies and partners. According to the NPR, the US would only consider using nuclear weapons in extreme circumstances to defend its vital interests and that of its allies and partners.

"I can say that we are monitoring very closely, both militarily and politically, the development of the strategies of the Western nuclear countries, including the United Kingdom, France, and the United States. We are also monitoring what is happening with the means of delivery and with these weapons," Grushko said.

The official also said that the formulations used in the US nuclear doctrines are "vague," and that a number of possible scenarios which allow the use of nuclear weapons is increasing, adding that the same idea applies to the French nuclear strategy.

"Our (Russian) military doctrine and corresponding documents on the use of nuclear weapons are very precise and do not allow any double interpretations. It says that, outside of a nuclear conflict, nuclear armament can be used only if there is a threat to the country's existence. That is it. This is an absolutely clear criterion," Grushko added.

Arms Control Association Executive Director Daryl Kimball said that the US has sent an "ambiguous message" to the world with its new NPR at a time when there is an apparent demand to de-emphasize the salience of nuclear weapons and the threat of their employment in a potential conflict.