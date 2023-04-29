UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Ready To Trade Off Quality Of Ship Inspections Under Grain Deal For Speed

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Russia Not Ready to Trade Off Quality of Ship Inspections Under Grain Deal for Speed

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Russia is not ready to sacrifice the quality of vessel inspections under the Black Sea Grain Initiative in favor of the speed of the process, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"We have heard demands to increase the number of inspections. But this, apparently, can only be done at the expense of quality, at the expense of the fact that there will be a risk of missing the wrong cargo or incorrectly registered ships. We can't let that happen," Vershinin told reporters.

The deputy minister also said that the Joint Coordination Center is operating in Istanbul based on the procedures that were agreed upon when it was established, and Russia relies on these procedures in its work. The parties agreed that the Black Sea Grain Initiative would cover only grain shipments from Ukraine without any additional cargoes, including dangerous ones, he recalled.

"We are not ready to sacrifice quality. Our people are working extremely professionally," Vershinin stressed, adding that demanding "more, faster, sooner" inspections is wrong.

The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 to facilitate exports of agricultural products from Black Sea ports during conflict. The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented amid Western sanctions. The deal has since been extended twice, the latest time in March and is due to expire on May 18.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Istanbul March May July From Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th April 2023

4 hours ago
 ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling kn ..

ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling knives, bows and arrows

11 hours ago
 Dubai hosts International Hybrid Congress of Joint ..

Dubai hosts International Hybrid Congress of Joint Reconstruction Middle East

11 hours ago
 FIFA President hails Wembley’s &#039;unique plac ..

FIFA President hails Wembley’s &#039;unique place in football history&#039; on ..

11 hours ago

European Commission and EIB announce funds worth €18 billion to boost investme ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.