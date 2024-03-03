Russia To Cut Oil Output By 471,000 Bpd In Second Quarter
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 09:00 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Russia will cut oil production by almost half a million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2024, the government said Sunday, as part of a move to boost prices.
The plan, agreed with Russia's energy allies in the OPEC+ group, comes on top of previous cuts to both oil output and exports as some of the world's largest energy producers drive to push up market rates amid economic uncertainty.
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Sunday that Moscow will reduce its output by 350,000 barrels a day (bpd) in April, by 400,000 bpd in May and then 471,000 bpd in June.
"In order to maintain market stability, these additional cuts will be gradually restored depending on market conditions," after the end of the second quarter, Novak said in a statement published by the Russian government.
Russia's state finances rely on income from lucrative oil and gas revenues.
The West has tried to target Moscow's energy exports under sanctions imposed over the Kremlin's offensive in Ukraine, forcing Russia to ramp up supplies to countries like China and India.
Europe was for decades Russia's main energy client.
Russia had already agreed to cut production by 500,000 bpd last year in a plan that runs until the end of 2024.
Russia on Sunday also agreed to further trim its export volumes -- by 121,000 bpd in April and 71,000 bpd in May, compared to its average sales in the same months last year.
"This additional voluntary reduction is aimed at strengthening the precautionary measures taken by OPEC+ countries to maintain stability and balance in the oil markets," Novak said.
bur/yad
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
Navalny supporters flock to grave to pay respects, gain hope13 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results13 minutes ago
-
Turkish Cypriot leader rules out any talks without equal status33 minutes ago
-
Golf: SDC Championship scores43 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table53 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results2 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table2 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results2 hours ago
-
LaFond claims world indoor triple jump gold, Charlton cruises2 hours ago
-
Hunt for Baader-Meinhof fugitives intensifies in Berlin3 hours ago