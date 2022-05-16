Russia to Request UN Probe Into US Biolab Activities in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Russia is preparing to file a package of documents with the United Nations Security Council that will enable the Council to open an investigation into the US military-biological activities in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

"We intend to move forward with the launching of the official investigation by the UN Security Council, it indeed is the case. This will happen soon. We are now actually forming a package of necessary documents. We have no doubt that it will be impressive, comprehensive, and will contain sufficient materials and evidence to raise the question of launching such an investigation in accordance with the requirements of the convention (Chemical Weapons Convention)," Ryabkov said at a meeting of the commission to investigate the activities of biological laboratories in Ukraine.

In early May, Russian investigators said they have identified persons involved in the development of biological weapons in Ukraine, including representatives of the US defense ministry and companies. The funding for project is estimated to be over $224 million, according to Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee.