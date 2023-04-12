Russian Defense Ministry Probes 240 Dangerous Diseases Pathogens Found in 4 Ukrainian Labs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The Russian Defense Ministry is investigating 240 pathogens of dangerous diseases found in four laboratories in Ukraine, including cholera and anthrax, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Wednesday.

"We actually worked in four laboratories.

In those laboratories that we found, about 240 pathogenic substances of various types were found, we are studying them and continue to study them. Most of them concern anthrax, cholera," Kirillov said during his address in the upper house.

Russia has vaccines and drugs against such diseases, the official said, adding that the ministry cooperates with the Health Ministry and consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor on the matter.