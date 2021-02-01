Russian Gas Giant Novatek Signs Deal With Baker Hughes Subsidiary on CO2 Emission Cuts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Russian gas giant Novatek said on Monday that it had signed an agreement with Nuovo Pignone, part of the US energy technology giant Baker Hughes, in an effort to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

"Baker Hughes is one of the main equipment suppliers to our Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2 projects ... We are expanding our cooperation with them to develop efficient and economically viable solutions to mitigate the impact of climate change on our projects," Leonid Mikhelson, Novatek's chairman of the management board, said in a statement.

Under the agreement, the sides plan to cooperate on developing electrical and gas turbine solutions for natural gas and production of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and will also launch a project on converting gas turbines to hydrogen-based fuel gas mix, among other measures.

Novatek is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia. It entered the LNG business in 2017 with the large-scale Yamal project, followed by the Arctic LNG 2 project. The latter is expected to be launched in 2023.