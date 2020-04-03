Russian Military Holding Drills to Defend Crimea From Air Attack - Defense Ministry

Naval aviation and air defense units of Russia's Black Sea Fleet are taking part in an exercise aimed at defending Crimea from an aerial attack, the press service of the Russian Southern Military District said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Naval aviation and air defense units of Russia's Black Sea Fleet are taking part in an exercise aimed at defending Crimea from an aerial attack, the press service of the Russian Southern Military District said on Friday.

The maneuvers are being overseen by the commander the Southern Military District troops, Col. Gen. Alexander Dvornikov.

"According to the plan of the exercise, combat aircraft and air defense forces deployed in Crimea carry out air defense tasks on the peninsula, while the air forces based on the mainland airfields performs offensive actions," the statement said.

As part of the drills, C-400 air defense systems deployed to the peninsula will target a simulated enemy under the cover of aircraft.

The exercise also involves over 20 aircraft, including multirole Su-30SM fighter jets, Su-24 combat bombers and Su-25SM fighter jets.