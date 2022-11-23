UrduPoint.com

Russia's Rosatom To Construct Hydropower, Wind Energy Plants In Myanmar - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Russia's Rosatom to Construct Hydropower, Wind Energy Plants in Myanmar - Ambassador

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Myanmar and Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom have agreed to develop wind energy and hydropower along with nuclear energy sector in the country, Myanmar Ambassador to Russia Lwin Oo told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Myanmar government has expressed interest in the construction of nuclear power plants, as well as the realization of projects in hydropower and wind energy. Our delegation proposed to develop such projects, and Rosatom gave its prior consent. The company's representatives will visit Myanmar, and we will sign an agreement in this area," the diplomat said on the sidelines of the Atomexpo International Forum in Russia's Sochi.

In mid-July, Chairman of the Myanmar State Administration Min Aung Hlaing visited Moscow and met with representatives of Russian state corporations Rosatom and Roscosmos. During the meeting with Rosatom, the sides signed the memorandums of understanding, stipulating Russia's support in promoting nuclear technology in Myanmar, which include cooperation in training and skill development in the field of nuclear energy.

