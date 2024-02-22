Open Menu

Russia's War In Ukraine Has Inflicted 'horrific Human Cost': UN

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 07:35 PM

Russia's war in Ukraine has inflicted 'horrific human cost': UN

Russia's war in Ukraine has exacted a terrible human cost and inflicted suffering on millions, the United Nations rights chief said Thursday, ahead of the second anniversary of the invasion

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Russia's war in Ukraine has exacted a terrible human cost and inflicted suffering on millions, the United Nations rights chief said Thursday, ahead of the second anniversary of the invasion.

The damage caused by the war would be felt for generations, said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, renewing his call for Moscow to stop the war immediately.

"The full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation has exacted a horrific human cost, inflicting immense suffering on millions of civilians," Turk said.

Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24, 2022.

"Russia's full-scale armed attack on Ukraine, which is about to enter its third year with no end in sight, continues to cause serious and widespread human rights violations, destroying lives and livelihoods," Turk said.

Turk called for thorough and independent investigations into all violations in the conflict and said victims should be afforded accountability and reparations.

He said millions of Ukrainians had been displaced, thousands had lost their homes, and hundreds of hospitals and schools had been damaged or destroyed.

"The long-term impact of this war in Ukraine will be felt for generations," he said.

Turk's office said that over the past two years it had documented "widespread torture, ill-treatment and arbitrary detention of civilians by Russian armed forces".

"Summary executions, enforced disappearances and repression of the right to freedom of expression and assembly have also been documented in occupied territory," it added.

The UN Human Rights Office said it had also documented violations committed by Ukrainian military and security forces, "albeit a fraction of the scope of those perpetrated by Russian forces".

"The ongoing Russian assault does not exempt Ukrainian forces from their own obligations to respect international human rights law and international humanitarian law," Turk noted.

He emphasised the urgency of achieving a just peace and appealed for Moscow to allow his office full access to those deprived of their liberty in the context of the war.

Related Topics

Assembly Attack United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia February All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Abdul Aleem Lashari posted as Chairman STBB

Abdul Aleem Lashari posted as Chairman STBB

23 minutes ago
 Cold weather to prevail in upper parts:PMD

Cold weather to prevail in upper parts:PMD

23 minutes ago
 KU VC inaugurates pharmacy at Karachi University M ..

KU VC inaugurates pharmacy at Karachi University Medical Center

23 minutes ago
 KU KIBGE arrange awareness session on personnel re ..

KU KIBGE arrange awareness session on personnel reliability: safety of community ..

23 minutes ago
 Superintendent Central Jail Haripur inaugurates tr ..

Superintendent Central Jail Haripur inaugurates tree plantation drive

31 minutes ago
 Fed Ombudsman regional office Abbottabad resolving ..

Fed Ombudsman regional office Abbottabad resolving issues, facilitating complain ..

31 minutes ago
KU declares result of MBBS Final Professional Modu ..

KU declares result of MBBS Final Professional Modular Annual Exam 2023

31 minutes ago
 Faryal Talpur pay visit to Ghari khadabhakh grave ..

Faryal Talpur pay visit to Ghari khadabhakh graveyard

35 minutes ago
 Russia's war in Ukraine inflicting immense sufferi ..

Russia's war in Ukraine inflicting immense suffering on civilians: UN

35 minutes ago
 PM, CM Punjab hold farewell meeting

PM, CM Punjab hold farewell meeting

35 minutes ago
 PPP to steer country out of economic crisis: Senat ..

PPP to steer country out of economic crisis: Senator Imam

35 minutes ago
 KKH closed due to landslide in upper Kohistan

KKH closed due to landslide in upper Kohistan

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World