UrduPoint.com

Sanctioned Goods Come To Russia Via Central Asian Countries - EU Official

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Sanctioned Goods Come to Russia via Central Asian Countries - EU Official

An unusual increase in exports from the European Union to certain Central Asian countries such as Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan has been detected lately that could be part of a Russia sanctions circumvention scheme, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) An unusual increase in exports from the European Union to certain Central Asian countries such as Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan has been detected lately that could be part of a Russia sanctions circumvention scheme, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Wednesday.

"Having different systems country by country allows for those that want to have fraudulent behaviors or for those that want to try to circumvent our sanctions to do so through (certain) mechanisms ... There is a form of sanctions circumvention through trade. As you know, there are very clear increases of EU exports to ... some Central Asian countries, like Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and at the same time, there is more or less the same or comparing increase of exports from these countries to Russia," he told a briefing on the reform of the EU Customs Union.

Gentiloni pointed out that there had been a recent 185 million euro ($200 million) increase in EU exports to Kazakhstan, and a 186 million euro increase in exports from Kazakhstan to Russia.

"I'm not finger pointing anyone, but it is clear," he said.

Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia in response to the military operation it launched in Ukraine at the beginning of 2022. In February 2023, the European Union blocked the transit of European goods and dual-use technologies through Russia in the 10th package of sanctions in order to prevent sanction circumvention. In early May, the European Commission confirmed it had sent its proposal on the 11th package of Russia sanctions to EU members. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen specified that the new package would focus on countering the circumvention of existing measures. Moscow says that the Western sanctions have failed to do any harm to the Russian economy.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Armenia Same Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Euro Turkish Lira February May From Asia Million

Recent Stories

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) set dead ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) set deadline for Sindh LG winners to c ..

24 seconds ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approves release of funds fo ..

49 seconds ago
 Nawaz flays double standards in justice system

Nawaz flays double standards in justice system

50 seconds ago
 PPP AJK Chapter delegation calls on President Sult ..

PPP AJK Chapter delegation calls on President Sultan

52 seconds ago
 US Crude Oil Weekly Balance Up 5Mln Barrels, Most ..

US Crude Oil Weekly Balance Up 5Mln Barrels, Most Since February - Energy Agency

56 seconds ago
 Impeachment Articles Introduced Against US Attorne ..

Impeachment Articles Introduced Against US Attorney General Garland - Congresswo ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.