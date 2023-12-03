Saudi Arabia hosts 68th meeting of ACAO Executive Council

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Represented by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has hosted the 68th meeting of the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO).

The meeting was attended by President of GACA, Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej and chaired by Haitham Misto, Chairman of the ACAO Executive Council, and chairmen and directors of the civil aviation authorities of the Organization's member states.

Misto extended his thanks for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting the meeting and for its efforts in enhancing joint work and also other Arab states for their support of ACAO in realizing the Organization’s goals in the fields of safety, sustainability, and aviation efficiency development.

Al-Duailej thanked representatives of aviation authorities of member states for their collective efforts in boosting civil aviation industry in the Arab region and upgrading the sector to the highest levels.

The meeting discussed several topics related to Arab civil aviation industry at the regional and international levels and to enhancing the sector, in addition to several technical issues concerning air cargo, aviation safety and environment.