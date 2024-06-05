Open Menu

Saudi Human Resources Minister Meets With ILO Director General

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi met with International Labour Organization (ILO) Director-General Guy Ryder at the Palace of Nations in Geneva.

Al-Rajhi formally presented the document confirming the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's ratification of ILO Convention No.

187 on the Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health.

The two officials discussed the latest trends in the global labor market, and highlighted the need to collaborate to craft effective policies that safeguard workers’ rights and regulate labor relations effectively, especially considering the rapid and continuous transformations impacting the field of labor.

