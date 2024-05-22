Open Menu

Saudi Minister Of Culture Meets Japanese Counterpart

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud met on Tuesday with Japanese Minister of education, Culture, sports, Science and Technology Dr. Masahito Moriyama in the Japanese capital, Tokyo.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of enhancing the cultural cooperation between the two friendly countries, in light of the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030, which represents a translation of a long history of close cooperation and strategic partnerships between Riyadh and Tokyo.

The Saudi Minister praised the cultural cooperation achieved between the two friendly countries, stressing the importance of strengthening it and expanding its horizons in line with the ambitions of the two countries.

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan also appreciated the great interest being given to the Kingdom’s participation in Expo 2025 Osaka and wished all success to the friends in Japan in hosting it.

In turn, the Japanese Minister thanked the Saudi Minister of Culture for efforts exerted by the Saudi Ministry of Culture to enhance cultural exchange between the two friendly countries.

The Japanese Minister also valued the fruitful partnership with the Kingdom in many cultural sectors, expressing his country's aspiration to work with the Kingdom to enhance cultural cooperation.

