- Home
- World
- Saudi Under-23 team inaugurates participation in AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 after defeating Tajikistan
Saudi Under-23 Team Inaugurates Participation In AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 After Defeating Tajikistan
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Saudi national football team kicked off its participation in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 in Qatar which qualifies for the Paris 2024 Olympics by defeating the Tajik national team in a 4-2 win, during their confrontation at Khalifa International Stadium, in the first round of the third group.
The Green falcons' quartet was scored by Rayan Hamed in the 17th minute, Haitham Asiri in the seventh minute of stoppage time in the first half, and Ayman Yahya increased the score with the third and fourth goals in the 55th and 61st minutes, while the goals of Tajikistan were scored by Ruslan Khayloev in the 23rd minute and Rustam Soirov in the 64th minute.
Achieving this result, the Saudi team obtained the first three points in the tournament, leading the group, with a goal difference from the second in the group, Thailand, which defeated Iraq which obtained the third place with two goals, while the Tajikistan team ranked last.
Recent Stories
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024
PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'
Hub rally on April 28
Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..
More Stories From World
-
China says 'lot of work to be done' before Ukraine peace summit takes place5 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary elections kick off in Croatia15 minutes ago
-
China trade with BRI countries grows 5.5% in Q1: NBS data25 minutes ago
-
New Zealand needs to boost food, fiber sector to support ageing population, experts say35 minutes ago
-
UK inflation slows less than expected45 minutes ago
-
Classic Peking Opera films set for screening in Beijing45 minutes ago
-
New Godzilla x Kong film continues to top Chinese box office45 minutes ago
-
French far right gets youthful vibe with 28-year-old leader45 minutes ago
-
Uganda lacks certified football stadiums to host international matches: official55 minutes ago
-
Digital 'sleuths' fuel misinformation after Iran strikes55 minutes ago
-
Biden blasts Trump on trip to childhood home1 hour ago
-
Gaza's historic treasures saved by 'irony of history'1 hour ago