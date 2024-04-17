Saudi Under-23 team inaugurates participation in AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 after defeating Tajikistan

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Saudi national football team kicked off its participation in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 in Qatar which qualifies for the Paris 2024 Olympics by defeating the Tajik national team in a 4-2 win, during their confrontation at Khalifa International Stadium, in the first round of the third group.

The Green falcons' quartet was scored by Rayan Hamed in the 17th minute, Haitham Asiri in the seventh minute of stoppage time in the first half, and Ayman Yahya increased the score with the third and fourth goals in the 55th and 61st minutes, while the goals of Tajikistan were scored by Ruslan Khayloev in the 23rd minute and Rustam Soirov in the 64th minute.

Achieving this result, the Saudi team obtained the first three points in the tournament, leading the group, with a goal difference from the second in the group, Thailand, which defeated Iraq which obtained the third place with two goals, while the Tajikistan team ranked last.