UrduPoint.com

Secretary-General Receives The New Special Envoy Of Switzerland To The OIC

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 01:06 PM

Secretary-General Receives the New Special Envoy of Switzerland to the OIC

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, received, on March 21 2023, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, H.E. Yasmine Chatila Zwahlen, Ambassador of Switzerland to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who presented her letter of appointment as Special Envoy of Switzerland to the OIC

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Mar, 2023) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, received, on March 21 2023, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, H.E.

Yasmine Chatila Zwahlen, Ambassador of Switzerland to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who presented her letter of appointment as Special Envoy of Switzerland to the OIC.


The two sides welcomed the cooperation ties between the OIC and Switzerland and discussed ways to strengthen them. They also exchanged views on issues of common interest.

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia Switzerland March OIC

Recent Stories

U.S. Mobilizes Diaspora and Private Sector Resourc ..

U.S. Mobilizes Diaspora and Private Sector Resources for Flood-Affected Communit ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt unveils PM's Youth Development Package

Govt unveils PM's Youth Development Package

10 minutes ago
 realme makes a ground breaking entry with its eye- ..

Realme makes a ground breaking entry with its eye-catching design at an attracti ..

21 minutes ago
 ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 40%

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 40%

53 minutes ago
 PM to visit Tharparkar today to inaugurate histori ..

PM to visit Tharparkar today to inaugurate historic projects

1 hour ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s One Billion Meals campaign ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s One Billion Meals campaign is reshaping Ramadan charity

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.