Secretary-General Receives the New Special Envoy of Switzerland to the OIC

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, received, on March 21 2023, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, H.E. Yasmine Chatila Zwahlen, Ambassador of Switzerland to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who presented her letter of appointment as Special Envoy of Switzerland to the OIC

