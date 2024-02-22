Senegal president set for TV interview after weeks of turmoil

Senegal's outgoing President Macky Sall is to address the nation Thursday in a live TV interview, which could reveal a date for elections after their unprecedented delay triggered weeks of crisis

Sall faces a growing clamour to set the vote after he abruptly called off the February 25 presidential election with just three weeks to go.

Sall faces a growing clamour to set the vote after he abruptly called off the February 25 presidential election with just three weeks to go.

Under pressure at home and abroad to call the ballot as soon as possible, he will take part in a televised interview with three media organisations at 7:00 pm (1900 GMT), the presidency said.

Sall announced the delay hours before official campaigning was due to begin, with parliament backing the move despite strong opposition and setting a new election date for mid-December.

The opposition denounced Sall's move as a "constitutional coup", saying his party feared defeat at the ballot box.