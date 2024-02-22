Open Menu

Senegal President To Go On Live TV After Weeks Of Turmoil

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2024 | 11:12 PM

Senegal president to go on live TV after weeks of turmoil

Senegal's outgoing President Macky Sall was to appear live on national television on Thursday and could reveal his plans for elections after their unprecedented delay triggered weeks of crisis

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Senegal's outgoing President Macky Sall was to appear live on national television on Thursday and could reveal his plans for elections after their unprecedented delay triggered weeks of crisis.

Sall faces a growing clamour to set a date for the vote after he abruptly called off the February 25 presidential election with just three weeks to go.

Under pressure at home and abroad to call the ballot as soon as possible, he will take part in a televised interview with three media organisations at 7:00 pm (1900 GMT), the presidency said.

"The only thing the Senegalese expect from President Macky Sall speaking today is for him to unequivocally announce the date of the presidential election," ex-prime minister Aminata Toure said on X, formerly Twitter.

Sall announced the delay hours before official campaigning was due to begin, with parliament backing the move despite strong opposition and setting a new election date for mid-December.

The opposition denounced Sall's move as a "constitutional coup", saying his party feared defeat at the ballot box.

The delay plunged the traditionally stable West African country into its worst political crisis in decades and sparked unrest that has left four people dead.

Adding to the uncertainty, the top constitutional body last week overturned the delay and called for the vote to be organised "as soon as possible".

Sall, whose second term runs out on April 2, responded that he would "without delay carry out the consultations necessary" to do so.

No information has officially been released since then about any discussions.

But the president called during Wednesday's cabinet meeting for "all the arrangements" to be made "for the presidential election to be organised well on a date which will be set very soon", according to the presidency.

It added that this would be "after consultations with politicians, civil society officials and representatives of key actors".

Related Topics

Election Dead Parliament Vote Twitter Civil Society Senegal February April Media TV All From Cabinet Top Opposition

Recent Stories

ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minor ..

ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update

17 minutes ago
 EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmer ..

EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmers amid protests

11 minutes ago
 Tennis: Qatar Open results

Tennis: Qatar Open results

11 minutes ago
 Hungary ruling party names court head to replace d ..

Hungary ruling party names court head to replace disgraced president

11 minutes ago
 Two died in petrol agency fire incident

Two died in petrol agency fire incident

12 minutes ago
Keenan delivers blow to Ireland as Frawley comes i ..

Keenan delivers blow to Ireland as Frawley comes in for Wales match

12 minutes ago
 Indian protesting farmers march to Delhi continues

Indian protesting farmers march to Delhi continues

12 minutes ago
 Polish parliament backs easier access to morning-a ..

Polish parliament backs easier access to morning-after pill

12 minutes ago
 Syed Ali Haider Gilani named as PPP parliamentary ..

Syed Ali Haider Gilani named as PPP parliamentary leader in PA

12 minutes ago
 Banning menthol cigarettes can lead to reduction i ..

Banning menthol cigarettes can lead to reduction in smoking rates: Study

12 minutes ago
 Governor to inaugurate Pediatric Neurology Confere ..

Governor to inaugurate Pediatric Neurology Conference on Feb 23

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World