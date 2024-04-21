Open Menu

Serb-majority North Kosovo Towns Vote On Ethnic Albanian Mayors

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Serb-majority North Kosovo towns vote on ethnic Albanian mayors

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Polling stations opened Sunday in four towns in Kosovo's Serb-majority north holding an extraordinary local vote on whether to oust their ethnic Albanian mayors in a territory riddled with deadly tensions.

The vote could pave the way for the election of Serbs to the mayoral posts after the appointment of the ethnic Albanians sparked violence in the Belgrade-backed region.

But by 0900 GMT, four hours after polling stations opened, only 85 out of some 45,000 eligible voters cast ballots, the Central Election Commission said (CEC).

The figures suggested a boycott of the vote that would fail if the trend continues.

For the election to be valid turnout has to be above 50 percent.

CEC spokesman Valmir Elezi urged voters to "exercise their right and vote whether or not they want to have the current mayors".

Tensions in Kosovo's troubled north have been smouldering for months, following local elections won by the ethnic Albanian mayors in April last year.

Ethnic Serbs boycotted the elections and Serb protesters later clashed with Kosovo police and NATO troops as the Albanian mayors tried to take office. Around 30 NATO peacekeepers were injured.

Led by the largest Serb and Belgrade-backed party, Serb List, thousands of citizens of North Kosovo's four municipalities signed petitions in January for the dismissal of all the current mayors in the north by a referendum.

But despite previously favouring the new vote, organising the mass collection of signatures and using the opportunity to take control of the local administration, the Serb List surprisingly called for a boycott.

"The position of Serb List is to not participate in the vote," said the head of the party, Zlatan Elek.

Although he cited a disagreement with Kosovo's ethnic Albanian leadership it remains unclear why the Srpska List decided to shun a vote which had been its target since boycotting the last election.

Related Topics

Election Injured NATO Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Albanian January April Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

18 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

18 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

18 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

18 hours ago
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

18 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

18 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

19 hours ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

19 hours ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

19 hours ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

19 hours ago

More Stories From World