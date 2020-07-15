Seven Afghan Police Officers Killed in Taliban Attack on Checkpoint in Kandahar - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Seven Afghan police officers were killed and six other injured in an attack that the Taliban staged on a security checkpoint in the southern Kandahar province, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Armed Taliban attacked Aishk Abad's security checkpoints in Maiwand district of Kandahar province yesterday, and seven policemen were killed and six others injured," the source said on conditions of anonymity.

The source did not provide any information about casualties suffered by the Taliban.