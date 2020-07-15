UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Afghan Police Officers Killed In Taliban Attack On Checkpoint In Kandahar - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 11:20 AM

Seven Afghan Police Officers Killed in Taliban Attack on Checkpoint in Kandahar - Source

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Seven Afghan police officers were killed and six other injured in an attack that the Taliban staged on a security checkpoint in the southern Kandahar province, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Armed Taliban attacked Aishk Abad's security checkpoints in Maiwand district of Kandahar province yesterday, and seven policemen were killed and six others injured," the source said on conditions of anonymity.

The source did not provide any information about casualties suffered by the Taliban.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Police Kandahar

Recent Stories

PM says Pakistan stands by Turkey against FETO thr ..

10 minutes ago

UAE sends second medical aid plane to Kazakhstan i ..

37 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 2165 new cases of Coroanvirus dur ..

40 minutes ago

UAE Press: Ending hunger now stronger challenge

52 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 15 July 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.