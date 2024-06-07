Shaza Fatima meets with Chinese Minister of Industry, IT in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, held a meeting with the Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology, Jin Zhuanglong, here in Beijing.

The minister is accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his state visit to China from June 4–8.

While welcoming Shaza Fatima, the Chinese minister said, "China and Pakistan are strategic cooperative partners and trusted friends, and the cooperation in various sectors between the two countries is deepening."

Acknowledging growing cooperation between China and Pakistan in the IT sector, he said, "The two sides have cooperation in IT at the Joint Coordination Committee of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)."

The two sides shared implementation reports of the six working groups under the JWG on Industry and Information Technology under CPEC during the 2nd meeting of the Joint Working Group JWG on IT held on May 14 this year.

Jin Zhuanglong stated, "China utilized information and communication technology (ICT) as a central enabling tool, transforming China into a knowledge-based society and economy, and ICT has played a key role in economic and social development."

He said, "China has promoted the development of the digital economy and improved the governance of the digital economy by building digital infrastructure, promoting rapid growth of the electronic and information industries, driving the digital transformation of industries, accelerating the development of industrial internet, and advancing universal telecommunications services."

He stated, "In China, the new generation of information technologies represented by 5G, AI, cloud computing, and blockchain have become the core driving forces for the development of the Chinese digital economy.

He further stated, "China has actively carried out digital transformation in the manufacturing industry and accelerated the development of service systems for digital transformation."

Shaza Fatima, while thanking Jin Zhuanglong, said, "The scale and quality of development China has made in such a short span of time is amazing and is a lesson for developing countries like Pakistan."

She stated, "Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has always attached the highest importance to cooperation with China."

While sharing the strengths of Pakistan, like 64% of educated and skilled youth out of a population of a population of 240 million, strategic location, and close and trusted friendship with China, it was proposed that the two countries have the opportunity to cooperate in areas like OFC connectivity for transferring data, establishing data centers, cloud services, technology parks promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, chip design and manufacturing, skills development, cooperation in e-commerce, smart cities, and the digital economy.

The two ministers reiterated their full support for the implementation of all decisions taken at the JWG and JCC levels under CPEC.

The two sides suggested, "There is a need for regular coordination and exchanges."

Shaza invited the Chinese minister to visit Pakistan for further deepening cooperation in IT and related sectors between the two countries.

