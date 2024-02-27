Singapore's Services Industry Revenue Grows In Q4 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Singapore's business receipts index for the service industries increased 4.8 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter last year, according to a report released by the Department of Statistics on Tuesday.
Throughout the fourth quarter, the information and communications industry reported a year-on-year increase of 19.0 percent in revenue.
The revenue of the recreation and personal services industry grew by 18.9 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, mainly attributed to higher earnings in the gaming and attractions segments.
Meanwhile, the transportation and storage industry registered a 13.0 percent decline in turnover due to lower freight rates in the shipping industry.
