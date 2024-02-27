Open Menu

Singapore's Services Industry Revenue Grows In Q4 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Singapore's services industry revenue grows in Q4 2023

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Singapore's business receipts index for the service industries increased 4.8 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter last year, according to a report released by the Department of Statistics on Tuesday.

Throughout the fourth quarter, the information and communications industry reported a year-on-year increase of 19.0 percent in revenue.

The revenue of the recreation and personal services industry grew by 18.9 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, mainly attributed to higher earnings in the gaming and attractions segments.

Meanwhile, the transportation and storage industry registered a 13.0 percent decline in turnover due to lower freight rates in the shipping industry.

Related Topics

Business Singapore Industry

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbeha ..

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family

47 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case

1 hour ago
 NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

3 hours ago
 ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats ..

ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response t ..

Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

4 hours ago
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ be ..

5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

16 hours ago
 Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

16 hours ago
 Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

16 hours ago

More Stories From World