Slovak Government Approves Transfer Of MiG-29 Jets To Ukraine - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 02:30 PM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The Slovak government has approved the transfer of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, incumbent Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Friday.

Earlier in the week, Heger said that Bratislava could make a positive decision on deliveries of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

"The government has made a decision and unanimously approved an international agreement on the transfer of MiG-29 jets and Kup air defense systems to Ukraine," Heger was quoted as saying by the Slovak newspaper Pravda.

The Slovak President and the Speaker of the Parliament have agreed with this decision, according to Heger.

