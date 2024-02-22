Open Menu

South Africa To Face Wales At Twickenham As Taylor Swift Plays Cardiff

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2024 | 01:20 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) South Africa will return to action for the first time since they won last year's World Cup when they take on Wales at Twickenham on June 22, with Cardiff's Principality Stadium unavailable due to a Taylor Swift concert.

Twickenham last staged a match between the two sides during the 2015 World Cup, when the Springboks won a tense quarter-final 23-19.

South Africa play Ireland twice in July, in Pretoria and Durban, while Wales travel to Australia for a two-Test series.

"We are thrilled to return to Twickenham in what will mark our first Test since the Rugby World Cup final in France," said South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus.

"We may be playing on foreign territory, but we enjoy fantastic support from the expat community in London and its surrounds, as we saw last year where most of the supporters donned green and gold, so we are really looking forward to the match.

Wales coach Warren Gatland, whose side have lost their opening two Six Nations fixtures, said he was "excited about the fixture list".

"To have the opportunity for our young squad to test itself against the world champions at a neutral venue is an extremely important experience, and something that we will relish," he said.

The Barbarians will play Fiji later on the same day at Twickenham.

Playing either game in Cardiff was not an option, given American pop star Swift's 'Eras Tour' continues at the Principality on June 18 followed by a Foo Fighters concert the following week.

