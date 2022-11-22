UrduPoint.com

South Korea To Send $500,000 Aid To Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 01:40 PM

South Korea to Send $500,000 Aid to Indonesia Hit by Deadly Earthquake - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) South Korea will provide Indonesia with $500,000 in humanitarian aid for victims of the recent earthquake with magnitude estimated at 5.6, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Korean government has decided to provide US$500,000 in humanitarian assistance for Indonesia hit by a 5.6-magnitude earthquake on November 21," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Korean government will continue to provide humanitarian assistance for countries and people hit by natural disasters"

Over 160 people have reportedly been killed and hundreds injured as a result of the earthquake that hit Indonesia's West Java province on Monday. The earthquake occurred about 75 kilometers (45 miles) southeast of the country's capital, Jakarta.

Indonesia is located in a seismic zone and often experiences earthquakes, which can be especially dangerous when followed by tsunamis.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Jakarta Indonesia South Korea North Korea November Government

Recent Stories

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

21 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

1 hour ago
 FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port ..

FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port in Qatar

2 hours ago
 PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for ..

PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for rally

2 hours ago
 Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar e ..

Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar export

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.