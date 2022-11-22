South Korea to Send $500,000 Aid to Indonesia Hit by Deadly Earthquake - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) South Korea will provide Indonesia with $500,000 in humanitarian aid for victims of the recent earthquake with magnitude estimated at 5.6, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Korean government has decided to provide US$500,000 in humanitarian assistance for Indonesia hit by a 5.6-magnitude earthquake on November 21," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Korean government will continue to provide humanitarian assistance for countries and people hit by natural disasters"

Over 160 people have reportedly been killed and hundreds injured as a result of the earthquake that hit Indonesia's West Java province on Monday. The earthquake occurred about 75 kilometers (45 miles) southeast of the country's capital, Jakarta.

Indonesia is located in a seismic zone and often experiences earthquakes, which can be especially dangerous when followed by tsunamis.