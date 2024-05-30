Spain Observes Second-hottest Year After 2022
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Spain endured its second-hottest year on record in 2023, which followed on from its hottest year ever since records began more than six decades ago, the AEMET weather agency said on Thursday.
Last year's average temperature was 15.2 degree Celsius (59.36 degrees Fahrenheit), which was 1.2C higher than normal, spokesman Ruben del Campo told reporters on unveiling the agency's annual climate report.
"1.2 degrees above normal may not seem like much, but.. across a whole year, it is a lot, it's huge," he added.
In 2022, the average temperature was almost 15.5C, marking the first time the mercury had surpassed 15C since 1961 when records began in Spain, whose beaches and sunny climate has made it a magnet for tourists and the world's second-most visited country after France.
"The average temperature in Spain has risen by more than 1.5C since 1961 with the hottest 10 years all occurring in the 21st century," AEMET said.
"This is no coincidence," Del Campo said, pointing out that the rising temperatures were "primarily" driven by climate change and "greenhouse gas emissions".
Last year also saw the warmest spring on record, and in no month were there temperatures that were colder than normal, AEMET said, indicating nine out of 12 months were "warm, very warm or extremely warm".
Spain also experienced seven heatwaves in 2023, four of which affected the mainland and the Mediterranean Balearic Isles, and three which affected the Atlantic Canary Islands, AEMET said, citing the report.
"Since 1975, heatwaves have lengthened by three days per decade.. and increased in temperature by 2.7C per decade," it said. It was also the sixth driest year on record.
The northeastern region of Catalonia and Andalusia in the south, Spain's two most populous regions, have been struggling with severe drought, prompting the local authorities to impose emergency measures.
For Catalonia, it was the worst drought since records began, lasting more than twice as long as the previous dry spell in 2008, regional officials said.
As global temperatures rise due to climate change, scientists have warned that heatwaves and other extreme weather events like droughts and wildfires will become more frequent and more intense.
This year also seems to be following suit after Spain registered its hottest January on record with temperatures reaching nearly 30C in some regions.
mig/hmw/db/
Recent Stories
Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists
Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation
Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism
Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security
Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
More Stories From World
-
Ukraine says Crimea attack destroyed 2 Russian military boats16 minutes ago
-
Kremlin says NATO 'provoking' Ukraine to prolong conflict36 minutes ago
-
Madrid's 'greedy' Bellingham ready for dream Champions League final46 minutes ago
-
Markram seeks to build at T20 World Cup on South Africa junior success55 minutes ago
-
New air cargo route to strengthen trade ties between China, Pakistan1 hour ago
-
EU states agree 'prohibitive' tariffs on Russia grain imports1 hour ago
-
Indian heatwave highlights temperature 'record' checking challenge1 hour ago
-
Swiatek survives Osaka classic, Alcaraz moves on at rain-lashed French Open1 hour ago
-
Spain parliament passes controversial amnesty bill1 hour ago
-
Bloodshed mars final day of Mexico election campaigns3 hours ago
-
Four arrested in major international anti-malware operation3 hours ago
-
Mexico presidential campaigns near finale with women leading4 hours ago