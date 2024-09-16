Spain's Alex Palou Wins Third IndyCar Season Title
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Spain's Alex Palou won his third IndyCar title in four years on Sunday, with an 11th-placed finish in the season-ending Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tennessee, enough to secure the crown.
Palou arrived in Nashville atop the standings with only Australian Will Power within striking distance.
But a seat belt problem forced Power into an early pit stop and effectively out of the championship running.
He finished 24th in the race won by Colton Herta and Palou, who won his first IndyCar title in 2021, became the first repeat champion since Dario Franchitti won three titles from 2009 to 2011.
"It's been an amazing year," said Palou, who at 27 years and five months old became the second-youngest driver to win a third IndyCar title.
Sam Hornish was 27 years and two months old when he claimed his third crown in 2006.
Palou brought a 33-point lead into the final race -- an advantage cut by 10 points two weeks ago in Milwaukee when a battery failure on the pace lap proved costly.
He was 15th fastest in qualifying on Saturday, but due to a grid penalty for an illegal engine change he started in the 24th spot as Power qualified fourth.
But Power's seat belt drama meant Palou's title was essentially sealed 13 laps into the 206-lap race.
Herta, a Nashville resident, stalked and passed Pato O'Ward on Lap 202 to earn his first career oval victory and finish second in the final season standings.
