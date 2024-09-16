Open Menu

Spain's Alex Palou Wins Third IndyCar Season Title

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Spain's Alex Palou wins third IndyCar season title

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Spain's Alex Palou won his third IndyCar title in four years on Sunday, with an 11th-placed finish in the season-ending Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tennessee, enough to secure the crown.

Palou arrived in Nashville atop the standings with only Australian Will Power within striking distance.

But a seat belt problem forced Power into an early pit stop and effectively out of the championship running.

He finished 24th in the race won by Colton Herta and Palou, who won his first IndyCar title in 2021, became the first repeat champion since Dario Franchitti won three titles from 2009 to 2011.

"It's been an amazing year," said Palou, who at 27 years and five months old became the second-youngest driver to win a third IndyCar title.

Sam Hornish was 27 years and two months old when he claimed his third crown in 2006.

Palou brought a 33-point lead into the final race -- an advantage cut by 10 points two weeks ago in Milwaukee when a battery failure on the pace lap proved costly.

He was 15th fastest in qualifying on Saturday, but due to a grid penalty for an illegal engine change he started in the 24th spot as Power qualified fourth.

But Power's seat belt drama meant Palou's title was essentially sealed 13 laps into the 206-lap race.

Herta, a Nashville resident, stalked and passed Pato O'Ward on Lap 202 to earn his first career oval victory and finish second in the final season standings.

Related Topics

Music Driver Lead Nashville Milwaukee Spain Sunday From Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

2 days ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

2 days ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

2 days ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

2 days ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World