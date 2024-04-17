Split Among Colombia Guerrillas Strikes Blow To Peace Talks
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Bogotá, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) A top rebel commander has pulled out of Colombia's peace negotiations amid a split in one of the most powerful guerrilla groups in the country, the government said Tuesday.
The divisions within the EMC -- which broke away from the FARC when it signed a 2016 peace deal -- are the latest obstacle to President Gustavo Petro's efforts to negotiate with the country's remaining armed groups.
The guerrilla leader known by the alias Ivan Mordisco "is off the table.... We do not know where he is," the head of the government delegation in the talks, Camilo Gonzalez, said in a statement.
Talks with the Central General Staff (EMC) have been plagued by multiple setbacks since they got underway in October 2023.
In March, the government suspended a ceasefire with the EMC in three departments in the southwest of the country after the group violated the truce on multiple occasions, leading to an increase in fighting in the region.
The government has also accused the EMC of using the ceasefire to expand its territory and increase recruitment efforts.
Last week, an EMC negotiator and commander, Andrey Avendano, told local media the group was facing "a big division" over differing views on "the political moment in the country."
"There is no large-scale confrontation or difficulty, but some observations have been made," he said.
The government said it would continue dialogue with Avendano, who represents 50 percent of EMC's fighters.
The guerrilla group counts among 3,500 members and is mainly financed through narcotrafficking, according to military intelligence statements.
Since his election in 2022, leftist Petro has sought to put an end to six decades of conflict between the country's security forces, guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug gangs.
Recent Stories
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024
PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'
Hub rally on April 28
Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..
Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack on Israel
Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 girls rescued
Man killed in Attock
More Stories From World
-
Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain Champions League starting line-ups3 minutes ago
-
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid40 minutes ago
-
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank41 minutes ago
-
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'57 minutes ago
-
Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack on Israel57 minutes ago
-
Macron recalls dark side of French WWII history in resistance tribute2 hours ago
-
Thousands rally in Georgia as parliament debates 'foreign influence' law2 hours ago
-
Dubai airport diverts flights as 'exceptional weather' hits city2 hours ago
-
Row erupts as Brussels orders shutdown of right-wing meet2 hours ago
-
Russia orders fresh evacuations in Siberia over flood fears2 hours ago
-
Scholz urges China to use Russia 'influence' to end Ukraine war2 hours ago
-
Hundreds of Gazans queue for bread at reopened bakery2 hours ago