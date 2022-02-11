Student Arrested on Suspicion of Plotting Attack on University of Lisbon - Prosecutors

Portuguese police have arrested an 18-year-old male who is accused of preparing a terrorist attack on the University of Lisbon, the prosecutor's office said

The statement said that in the course of the house-check on Thursday morning, a large number of weapons that might be used in an act of terrorism, as well as a written plan of the attack were found in the suspect's possession.

The suspect has been charged with illicit possession of weapons and preparation of a terrorist attack.