Hajjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) With the support of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Al-Jadah Health Center clinics in Midi district in the Yemeni governorate of Hajjah provided treatment services to 1,980 beneficiaries during the period from November 1 to 7, 2023.

The emergency clinic reviewed 1,064 patients, the internal medicine clinic had 245 beneficiaries, the pediatric clinic attended to 386 children, the infectious diseases clinic treated 85 patients, the women's and maternity clinic had 178 cases, and the obstetrics department handled 22 cases.

In the field of ancillary services, the laboratory department conducted 403 laboratory tests, the radiology department served 124 individuals, the pharmacy benefited 1,818 people, the medical referral clinic handled 9 cases, the surgery and dressing department assisted 84 individuals, observation had 556 beneficiaries, the blood transfusion department attended to 18 beneficiaries, while two activities were carried out for waste disposal.