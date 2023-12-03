Open Menu

Supported By KSrelief, Yemen's Al-Jadah Health Center Provides Services To 1,980 Patients In One Week

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Supported by KSrelief, Yemen's Al-Jadah Health Center provides services to 1,980 patients in one week

Hajjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) With the support of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Al-Jadah Health Center clinics in Midi district in the Yemeni governorate of Hajjah provided treatment services to 1,980 beneficiaries during the period from November 1 to 7, 2023.

The emergency clinic reviewed 1,064 patients, the internal medicine clinic had 245 beneficiaries, the pediatric clinic attended to 386 children, the infectious diseases clinic treated 85 patients, the women's and maternity clinic had 178 cases, and the obstetrics department handled 22 cases.

In the field of ancillary services, the laboratory department conducted 403 laboratory tests, the radiology department served 124 individuals, the pharmacy benefited 1,818 people, the medical referral clinic handled 9 cases, the surgery and dressing department assisted 84 individuals, observation had 556 beneficiaries, the blood transfusion department attended to 18 beneficiaries, while two activities were carried out for waste disposal.

Related Topics

Hajjah November Women From Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

58 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

1 hour ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

10 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

11 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

11 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

11 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

11 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

11 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

11 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

11 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

12 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

12 hours ago

More Stories From World