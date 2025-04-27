Surridge scores four as Nashville smash seven past Chicago

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) English forward Sam Surridge struck four times as Nashville hammered the Chicago Fire 7-2 in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

The 26-year-old former Nottingham Forest striker, scored twice from the penalty spot during a first-half rout which saw Nashville go in 5-0 up at the break with German Hany Mukhtar also on target twice.

Surridge then added two goals early in the second half, both of them calm finishes after he was put clear by long balls which the woeful Chicago defence could not cope with.

Chicago pulled two goals back later in the game but it was a humiliating result for Chicago head coach Gregg Berhalter who was lined up against his former USA national team assistant BJ Callaghan for the first time.

- Bicycle Kick -

Cincinnati striker Kevin Denkey scored twice, including a brilliantly executed bicycle kick, as the Ohio team beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1.

The 24-year-old Togo international striker cost Cincinnati a club record fee of over $16 million when he was signed from Belgian club Cercle Brugge in January and he showed exactly why he was so highly rated with his stunning strike.

After Kansas City failed to clear a corner, Luca Orellano crossed into a crowded area and Denkey leapt in the air and fired home the spectacular volley to put his team 2-0 up in the 78th minute.

Denkey had opened the scoring in the 43rd minute, following up after Lukas Engel's left-foot shot had been parried out by John Pulskamp.

KC pulled a goal back through a Zorhan Bassong blast in the 89th minute but Cincinnati held on for the three points.

"There are not many words to describe what he did," FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan told reporters about Denkey's wonder-strike.

"It was one of the best goals I've seen in person, certainly.

"

The seventh win in 10 games moves Cincinnati to the top of the Eastern Conference standings ahead of Saturday's later games and Denkey said the team are getting their reward for their efforts.

"It's amazing. We knew that we are a competitive team. What's working is the hard work, the focus, and the winning mentality we have every time we step on the field," Denkey told Apple tv.

The Columbus Crew moved up to second with a 2-1 over the San Jose Earthquakes, while the Philadelphia Union are in third spot, after they enjoyed a convincing 3-0 win over D.C. United.

Norwegian defender Jakob Glesnes opened the scoring for the Union with a 15th minute volley before midfielder Danley Jean-Jacques doubled the lead with an emphatic strike seven minutes after the interval.

Substitute Bruno Damiani added the third with a well-taken individual effort in the 77th minute.

Noah Eile headed home from a corner as the New York Red Bulls defeated Montreal 1-0 while an Alonso Martinez penalty gave New York City FC a 1-0 win at Toronto.

In the West, newcomers San Diego FC fell to a third straight loss, defeated 3-1 at home to Real Salt Lake.

USA international Diego Luna put RSL ahead with a solo run which ended with a curling shot into the corner before Mexican Hirving Lozano levelled from the penalty spot moments later.

Luna put the visitors back in front in the 54th minute before a sweet shot from Sam Junqua made it 3-1.

Houston won their Texas derby with a 2-0 victory over Austin with a goal from recently signed Czech striker Ondrej Lingr and then a powerful strike from Argentine Ezequiel Ponce.

Inter Miami face FC Dallas on Sunday.