Taiwan Students Can Apply For Mainland Universities From March 1
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Taiwan high school graduates will be able to sign up for the recruitment of higher education institutions on the Chinese mainland from March 1 this year, according to a mainland spokesperson.
Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference Wednesday, where she introduced three approaches for Taiwan students to submit their applications.
First, they can sign up for a joint exam for mainland universities to admit overseas Chinese, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan students from March 1 to 15.
They can submit their applications at the website www.eeagd.edu.cn/lzks/.
Second, they can use the grades they achieved in Taiwan's major college entrance exams to apply for mainland universities.
Third, they can participate in exclusive admission programs for Taiwan students by Jinan University, Huaqiao University and eight universities in Fujian Province.
