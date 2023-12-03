Taofifenua late try returns beaten Racing to Top 14 summit

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Winger Donovan Taofifenua's late bonus point-claiming try sent Racing 92 back to the summit of the French Top 14 despite Saturday's 23-18 loss at Clermont.

Taofifenua crossed in the 78th minute to bump Racing one point above Toulon, who beat Pau 36-16 earlier in the day to originally grab top spot.

Tonga centre George Moala and Argentina winger Bautista Delguy scored for the hosts in central France as Clermont secured their fourth win from nine games this season.

The unlikely bonus point gives Siya Kolisi's Racing a further boost before starting their Champions Cup campaign against Harlequins next Sunday having rested the two-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain for the Clermont trip.

Racing trailed 17-6 at the break after Moala and Delguy's efforts and former Pumas fly-half Benjamin Urdapilleta's points from the tee.

Fijian No.8 Kitione Kamikamica sparked Racing's revolt with nine minutes to play before Taofifenua, who came through Clermont's academy, dived over spectacularly in the corner in the dying moments.

Earlier, Toulon fly-half Enzo Herve stepped in for the injured ex-Wales international Dan Biggar and scored 21 points including two tries in the Pau victory.

Herve claimed his double within 13 minutes in glorious sunshine on the Cote d'Azur before tries from prop Dany Priso, France winger Gabin Villiere and back-rower Paul Abadie's 80th-minute effort.