Taylor Swift European Dates Kick Off In Paris

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The highest-grossing tour in history finally arrived in Europe on Thursday as Taylor Swift kicked off her European dates with four nights in Paris.

Thousands of fans were already visiting the La Defense Arena 24 hours before the show just to get their hands on the merchandise as soon as possible.

A handful of superfans camped out from Tuesday to ensure they got a prime spot in the standing section.

"I didn't plan to, but I came to check it out and I saw the first tents and I panicked a little," said Chris, 30.

Noah, 20, is seeing all four Paris concerts -- he used 22 email addresses to get through the lottery system and secure the tickets.

Many accents in the crowd were American -- the venue says a fifth of the audience has come from the United States.

Georg'Ann Daly decided to celebrate her 23rd birthday with the show in Paris. It meant flying from Nashville to Chicago to London and catching the Eurostar to Paris.

"I've always been obsessed with Taylor Swift," she told AFP.

"I went to her show in Nashville and thought I'm never doing that again because it was crazy. It's a lot of over-stimulation and I have social anxiety.

"But it's my birthday and it's Paris and it's the first night of the tour, and I thought why not? It's so worth it!"

