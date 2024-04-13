Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters Results -- Collated
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Monte Carlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Friday (x denotes seeding):
Quarter-finals
Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS x11) 7-5, 6-4
Casper Ruud (NOR x8) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x14) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x12) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x15) 6-4, 6-2
Jannik Sinner (ITA x2) bt Holger Rune (DEN x7) 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3
