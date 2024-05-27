Open Menu

Tennis: French Open Results

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) French Open results on Monday, the second day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding):

Men

1st rd

Jannik Sinner (ITA x2) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

Women

1st rd

Anastasia Potapova (RUS) bt Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) 6-2, 6-3

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x5) bt Rebeka Masarova (ESP) 6-1, 6-3

Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x17) bt Magda Linette (POL) 6-1, 6-1

Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) bt Sachia Vickery (USA) 6-3, 6-2

