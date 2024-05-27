Tennis: French Open Results
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) French Open results on Monday, the second day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding):
Men
1st rd
Jannik Sinner (ITA x2) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6-3, 6-3, 6-4
Women
1st rd
Anastasia Potapova (RUS) bt Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) 6-2, 6-3
Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x5) bt Rebeka Masarova (ESP) 6-1, 6-3
Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x17) bt Magda Linette (POL) 6-1, 6-1
Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) bt Sachia Vickery (USA) 6-3, 6-2
afp
Recent Stories
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
More Stories From World
-
Nadal bidding to avoid early French Open exit, Sinner shines39 minutes ago
-
Kyiv hampered by limits on using Western arms in Russia: NATO chief49 minutes ago
-
South Africa's early voters launch historic election week1 hour ago
-
Hua Chunying appointed China's vice foreign minister1 hour ago
-
Ukraine's Zelensky in Madrid to sign Spain security deal1 hour ago
-
Barcelona starlets Yamal, Cubarsi in Spain list for Euro 20242 hours ago
-
FIFA, UEFA 'abused dominant position' on Super League: Spain court2 hours ago
-
Indianapolis 500 gets under way after 4 hour dela2 hours ago
-
Russia says captured two villages in eastern Ukraine2 hours ago
-
South Korea, China, Japan vow to ramp up cooperation in rare summit2 hours ago
-
At least 15 dead in US tornadoes, storms2 hours ago
-
South African opposition puts ANC majority in its sights2 hours ago