Tennis: French Open Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) French Open results on Thursday, the fifth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):
Men
2nd rd
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-1, 5-0 - retired
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6-4, 6-1, 6-3
Sebastian Korda (USA x27) bt Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x10) bt Fabian Marozsan (HUN) 6-0, 6-3, 6-4
2nd rd
Anastasia Potapova (RUS) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 6-2, 6-2
Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR x18) 7-5, 6-4
Dayana Yastremska (UKR x30) bt Wang Yafan (CHN) 6-2, 6-0
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-3, 6-4
Paula Badosa (ESP) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 4-6, 6-1, 7-5
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) 6-2, 6-2
