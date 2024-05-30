Tennis: French Open Results - 2nd Update
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) French Open results on Wednesday, the fourth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):
Men
2nd rd
Andrey Rublev (RUS x6) bt Pedro Martinez (ESP) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x9) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) bt Jesper de Jong (NED) 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2
2nd rd
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7-6 (7/1), 1-6, 7-5
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Tamara Zidansek (SLO) 6-3, 6-4
Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) 6-3, 6-3
Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) bt Camila Osorio (COL) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3
Recent Stories
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children
Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims
Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office
Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..
Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source
NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'
More Stories From World
-
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB37 minutes ago
-
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office37 minutes ago
-
Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical supplies run low: WH ..47 minutes ago
-
Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source47 minutes ago
-
NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'47 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says nine killed in series of Russian attacks1 hour ago
-
Macron urges Abbas to 'reform' Palestinian Authority with 'prospect of recognition'1 hour ago
-
Blinken vows support for Moldova against Russia 'bullying'36 minutes ago
-
Kretinsky tells Forbes last year about Britain, France, Germany important countries for his company36 minutes ago
-
Power demand peaks in heatwave-hit Delhi, but temperature readings may be 'error'36 minutes ago
-
South Africa votes with long ANC dominance in the balance36 minutes ago
-
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office36 minutes ago