Open Menu

Tennis: French Open Results - 2nd Update

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) French Open results on Wednesday, the fourth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):

Men

2nd rd

Andrey Rublev (RUS x6) bt Pedro Martinez (ESP) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x9) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) bt Jesper de Jong (NED) 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

Women

2nd rd

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7-6 (7/1), 1-6, 7-5

Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Tamara Zidansek (SLO) 6-3, 6-4

Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) 6-3, 6-3

Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) bt Camila Osorio (COL) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

Related Topics

USA Osorio Sofia Osaka Women Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

37 minutes ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

37 minutes ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

37 minutes ago
 Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ& ..

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution

46 minutes ago
 DPM Dar underscores significance of collective eff ..

DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..

36 minutes ago
 Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

36 minutes ago
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment ..

Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children

36 minutes ago
 Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

1 hour ago
 Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outs ..

Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office

36 minutes ago
 Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming ..

Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..

47 minutes ago
 Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic so ..

Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source

47 minutes ago
 NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul f ..

NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World