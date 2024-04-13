'The Water Is Coming': Russians Flee Flooded Homes
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2024 | 10:18 PM
Alexander Budargin, 25, stood outside his block of flats in the Russian city of Orenburg with knee-deep water lapping in the courtyard, wondering whether it was time to leave
Orenburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Alexander Budargin, 25, stood outside his block of flats in the Russian city of Orenburg with knee-deep water lapping in the courtyard, wondering whether it was time to leave.
In this city in the southern Urals about a hundred kilometres from the border with Kazakhstan, Budargin was one of many residents watching anxiously as water levels in the Ural River continued to rise inexorably.
This is one of several major rivers flowing through Russia and Kazakhstan that have breached their banks this month, causing widespread flooding.
Thousands have had to flee their homes and further evacuations are continuing, carried out by rescue services and police.
"The situation is difficult right now. My parents' house was almost completely flooded yesterday," said Budargin, who works in logistics.
"The neighbours sent a video showing that the house was underwater, almost up to the level of the roof."
His parents had packed some belongings and come to stay with him. But the Ural River levels continued to rise and are now threatening Budargin's home, too.
His flat is on an upper floor but the whole building is now surrounded by water that in places is knee-high.
Now officials have announced evacuation of the new residential complex where he lives.
"Unfortunately the water is coming closer to us too," he said.
"The situation is difficult right now... I don't know how the situation will develop further."
His area of the city has also been cut off by flooding and he can safely reach dry areas of the city only by boat or in a specialised rescue vehicle.
In some parts of the city, only the stop signs sticking out of the water show the routes of roads.
Valery, 64, was evacuated Saturday morning, and like most residents, appeared calm and stoical.
"The most important thing is that (my house) does not get looted. That is what I am worried about. Other than that, it is fine! We will survive," he said.
Police were rescuing residents like him in trucks with high wheel bases that can drive through water.
In some areas, locals were able to wade through the water in rubber boots, loaded with children, suitcases and pet carriers.
Meanwhile in other areas of the city, public transport continued to operate and some shops were open.
Some residents not affected personally had come to gaze at the flood waters and at the rescue operation.
- 'Not since 1942' -
"There's been nothing like this since 1942," said Dmitry Surnachev, a 62-year-old designer who came to see the flooding.
"Of course I feel sorry for people," he said. But he said the situation was made worse by building homes on the flood plain, which "is not allowed, and has never been allowed".
Anatoly, a 65-year-old retiree, was busy measuring the water level, finding that according to his calculations, it had risen 15 cm overnight.
"I've lived here for 42 years", he said, witnessing three major floods.
"But this is the biggest."
Fast-rising temperatures have swiftly melted snow and ice floating on rivers, which have also been swelled by heavy rain.
On Saturday afternoon, the river level in Orenburg reached almost 12 metres (39 feet), more than 2.5 metres above the level considered critical.
In neighbouring Kazakhstan, more than 100,000 residents have been evacuated. Russia has not given a total figure for all the affected regions, but at least 20,000 have had to flee homes in the Orenburg and Kurgan regions.
Recent Stories
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
Railways facilitates 2,400 Indian Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi celebrations
Farmers must complete all arrangements prior to wheat harvesting
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves a number recommendations to e ..
More Stories From World
-
Kyiv says eastern front 'deteriorated' as Russia claims village57 minutes ago
-
Passengers rescued from fatal Turkey cable car accident after 23 hours57 minutes ago
-
Six killed in Sydney shopping centre attack2 hours ago
-
Syrian state media: explosive device blows up car in Damascus2 hours ago
-
Germany to send additional Patriot system to Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Thousands flee flooding in Russian Urals region of Orenburg3 hours ago
-
King Charles III 'horrified' by 'senseless' Sydney attack3 hours ago
-
African Union urges Mali to provide post-coup transition 'roadmap'4 hours ago
-
Missing Israeli teen found 'murdered' in West Bank: Netanyahu4 hours ago
-
Nadal to make ATP return next week in Barcelona4 hours ago
-
Shakira wows at Coachella on day dominated by Latino artists5 hours ago
-
Kyiv says eastern front 'deteriorated' as Russia claims village5 hours ago