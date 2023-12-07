Open Menu

Third-tier Saarbruecken Shock Frankfurt In German Cup, Leverkusen Win

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Third-division Saarbruecken continued their giant-killing German Cup run, eliminating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 on Wednesday in the last 16 after beating Bayern Munich in the previous round.

Five-time Cup winners Eintracht travelled to Saarland as heavy favourites but were dumped out by the hosts, conceding second-half goals to Kai Bruenker and Luca Kerber.

A "mega proud" Saarbruecken coach Ruediger Ziehl said "that's just crazy", while Bruenker told Sky Germany "tonight I'll enjoy a beer and we'll celebrate like beasts."

Frankfurt debutant Noel Futkeu was sent off late on for lashing out at defender Marcel Gaus just six minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Saarbruecken, who are 11th in the third division, beat Bayern 2-1 at home in the second round last month.

They join Bayer Leverkusen in the quarter-finals after the Bundesliga leaders won 3-1 at home over second-tier Paderborn.

Despite having two goals ruled out for offside, Leverkusen eased past Paderborn thanks to strikes from Victor Boniface, Exequiel Palacios and Patrik Schick. Sebastian Klaas pulled one back late for the visitors.

Later on Wednesday, five-time winners Borussia Dortmund play away at Stuttgart, while Hertha Berlin host Hamburg in an all second-division clash.

Fortuna Duesseldorf, Borussia Moenchengladbach, St Pauli and Kaiserslautern all reached the last eight on Tuesday.

