Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 10:38 PM

Thousands rally in Georgia as parliament debates 'foreign influence' law

Georgian lawmakers on Tuesday agreed an early draft of a controversial "foreign influence" bill, sparking fresh street protests against the legislation criticised for mirroring a repressive Russian law

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Georgian lawmakers on Tuesday agreed an early draft of a controversial "foreign influence" bill, sparking fresh street protests against the legislation criticised for mirroring a repressive Russian law.

The bill has sparked outrage in Georgia and concern in the West, with many arguing it undermines Georgia's bid for European Union membership.

Lawmakers voted 78 to 25 to approve the draft bill for further debate.

Whistling and shouting, "No to the Russian law!" thousands rallied in the evening outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, blocking traffic on the main thoroughfare of the Georgian capital.

Riot police cordoned off entrances to the legislature and demonstrators briefly scuffled with them, attempting to push against the police line, an AFP journalist witnessed.

"Georgians will never accept this Russian law," said one of the demonstrators, university student Kote Tatishvili.

"We, peaceful demonstrators, will prevail, we will force Russian stooges in the (ruling party) Georgian Dream to withdraw the law," he said.

On Monday, police detained 14 demonstrators as some 10,000 people took to the streets.

