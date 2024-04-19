Threatened By Russia, Will The EU Do Enough To Fund Defence?
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) As Russian forces push back outgunned Ukrainian troops and conflict rocks the middle East, calls are growing from panicked EU leaders for Europe to finally get serious about funding its own defence.
"It is time for the European awakening on defence and security," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen told an industry summit in Brussels this week.
"There is so much at stake here -- our freedom and our prosperity depend on our security, and we have to bring our actions in line with this changing security environment."
More than two years after full-scale war returned to the continent, such soaring rhetoric is not new.
Days after Moscow's invasion German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a historic "turning point", and several months later French President Emmanuel Macron called for a "war economy".
Some key steps have been taken to plug the gaps after decades of underinvestment following the end of the Cold War.
More of NATO's European members -- including heavyweights France and Germany -- have increased their defence spending to meet the alliance's two percent target of GDP.
The European Union has launched a raft of initiatives aimed at ramping up its defence industries -- bolstering their capacity to make the artillery shells desperately needed by Ukraine.
But while Moscow has put its economy on a war-footing, the EU is still struggling to meet Ukraine's needs and build up its own forces.
"I think that there has been a change in mindsets," Michael Johansson, CEO of Swedish defence firm Saab, told the Brussels conference.
"But there's much more to do."
Last month Brussels put forward a 1.5 billion euro ($1.6 billion) strategy to step up defence production, but officials say this is nowhere near sufficient.
Some EU countries have pitched the need for joint borrowing similar to Covid recovery funds to finance a much larger programme, with figures floating around putting the need at over 100 billion Euros.
So far that push has got short shrift from so-called frugal nations led by Germany.
Brussels is set to come up with more proposals for financing the defence push by a summit of EU leaders in June.
Those spearheading the calls for Europe to step up insist there is no time to squander -- as fears swirl that a wider war could engulf the continent if the Kremlin triumphs in Ukraine.
"There are various estimates of how soon Russia will reconstitute and be in a position to attack again," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas warned.
"The number, three five or 10 years, does not really matter -- everyone agrees that they will be ready and willing for the next war."
Recent Stories
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan
Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain
NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan
China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang
More Stories From World
-
Beijing half marathon top three stripped of medals: organisers25 minutes ago
-
28 Syrian pro-govt forces killed in IS attacks: monitor25 minutes ago
-
Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' drops55 minutes ago
-
'Ancient Roman' solar roof tiles power Pompeii villa55 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says eight killed in overnight Russian strikes2 hours ago
-
Meta releases beefed-up AI models2 hours ago
-
Ukraine says downed Russian long-range strategic bomber2 hours ago
-
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media2 hours ago
-
IAEA says 'no damage to Iran's nuclear sites'2 hours ago
-
The flamenco dress, an Andalusian classic evolving with fashion3 hours ago
-
Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' drops3 hours ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei drops over 1,000 points, most in 3 years3 hours ago