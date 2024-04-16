Three-episode TV series on cultural, ethical advancement in new era set to air

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) A three-episode television series, focused on the promotion of cultural and ethical advancement in the new era, will debut on CCTV at 10:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, with one episode airing each day.

Each episode delves into various facets of the initiative, highlighting efforts to promote cultural and ethical advancement at the grassroots level, and its role in elevating the cultural and ethical standards of the public and in cultivating new ideas, ethics, customs, and practices.

Through the lens of real-life examples, characters, and narratives, the series comprehensively illustrates the tangible progress and broad acceptance of the cultural and ethical advancement initiative in the new era.